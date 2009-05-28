Nava Kicks Off Campaign for State Attorney General

The Assemblyman says he wants to continue his work on behalf of all Californians

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday launched his campaign for state attorney general.

“I am pleased to announce that I am running for California attorney general. As a former prosecutor and an Assemblymember, I have long fought for the safety of all Californians,” he said. “As California’s next attorney general, I will continue to support peace officers and firefighters, and protect our precious environment so that California will be a safe and secure place to raise our families. I look forward to the privilege of meeting and hearing the concerns of voters as I embark on this campaign.”

Nava’s campaign kicked off with the launch of his Web site, which includes a video featuring endorsements from public safety, organized labor and environmental groups, and California leaders.

In Fresno, Nava headed the Targeted Narcotics Prosecution/Asset Seizure program, served on the Rape Crisis Center Board of Directors and was the first nonpeace officer named Peace Officer of the Year by the Latino Peace Officers Association. As a lawmaker, Nava has been recognized by the California State Sheriffs’ Association as Outstanding Legislator 2008. He also serves as Assembly Speaker Karen Bass’ appointee on the state’s Domestic Violence Advisory Council.

As a deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara County, Nava worked in the Consumer Business Law Section.

For the past four years, Nava has both served on and chaired the Joint Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security, during which time he created the California Emergency Management Agency (CalEMA). Nava also serves on the California Emergency Council, which is the official advisory body to the governor during times of emergency and on matters pertaining to preparedness.

Nava serves as chairman of the Assembly Banking & Finance Committee, and has authored legislation to address the crises in the mortgage, banking and real estate industries.

“I will be traveling California in the next several months and look forward to the campaign ahead,” Nava said.

For more information, click here or call 805.899.2600.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.