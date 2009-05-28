Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Nava Kicks Off Campaign for State Attorney General

The Assemblyman says he wants to continue his work on behalf of all Californians

By John Mann | May 28, 2009 | 1:22 p.m.

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday launched his campaign for state attorney general.

“I am pleased to announce that I am running for California attorney general. As a former prosecutor and an Assemblymember, I have long fought for the safety of all Californians,” he said. “As California’s next attorney general, I will continue to support peace officers and firefighters, and protect our precious environment so that California will be a safe and secure place to raise our families. I look forward to the privilege of meeting and hearing the concerns of voters as I embark on this campaign.”

Nava’s campaign kicked off with the launch of his Web site, which includes a video featuring endorsements from public safety, organized labor and environmental groups, and California leaders.

In Fresno, Nava headed the Targeted Narcotics Prosecution/Asset Seizure program, served on the Rape Crisis Center Board of Directors and was the first nonpeace officer named Peace Officer of the Year by the Latino Peace Officers Association. As a lawmaker, Nava has been recognized by the California State Sheriffs’ Association as Outstanding Legislator 2008. He also serves as Assembly Speaker Karen Bass’ appointee on the state’s Domestic Violence Advisory Council.

As a deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara County, Nava worked in the Consumer Business Law Section.

For the past four years, Nava has both served on and chaired the Joint Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security, during which time he created the California Emergency Management Agency (CalEMA). Nava also serves on the California Emergency Council, which is the official advisory body to the governor during times of emergency and on matters pertaining to preparedness.

Nava serves as chairman of the Assembly Banking & Finance Committee, and has authored legislation to address the crises in the mortgage, banking and real estate industries.

“I will be traveling California in the next several months and look forward to the campaign ahead,” Nava said.

For more information, click here or call 805.899.2600.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 