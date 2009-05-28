Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

New Principal to Take Helm at Santa Barbara Community Academy

Eric Nichols will replace Amy Alzina, who will become principal at Adams Elementary

By Barbara Keyani | May 28, 2009 | 3:22 p.m.

Eric Nichols, former elementary school teacher, teacher of the year in Fontana and currently assistant principal in the Los Angeles County Office of Education, will join the Santa Barbara School District on July 1 as the new principal of Santa Barbara Community Academy.

Article Image
Eric Nichols

He will replace Amy Alzina, who will assume the principal position at Adams Elementary School.

“I am very excited and honored to be selected as the new principal of Santa Barbara Community Academy. Knowing all the amazing work that Mrs. Alzina has done, I want to build on her accomplishments and take the students and staff above and beyond their utmost potential. I am eager to enhance the curriculum and instruction by infusing technology in the classrooms,” Nichols said. “Since I believe that nine-tenths of education is encouragement, I want to empower the staff, students, and parents to be successful as they can be. I look forward to continuing to make Santa Barbara Community Academy the most positive learning environment and to develop our students’ knowledge, skills and character.

“Eric is recognized for high expectations for students, close working relationships with parents and staff, focus on academic rigor and effective utilization of data,” Superintendent Brian Sarvis said. “His high energy level and a collaborative nature will serve the culture of the academy well.”

As a small school, the academy principal position is a 75 percent position. Nichols also will carry leadership responsibility for district use of Edusoft, a Web-based student assessment management system, for the remaining 25 percent of his time. His salary will be $98,428 to $110,633.

The Santa Barbara Community Academy, a year-round school at 850 Portesuello Ave., serves 286 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.

