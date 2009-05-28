Presidio Fencing Club’s Westbury Brings Home Gold

On Saturday, members of the Presidio Fencing Club traveled north for the San Luis Obispo Memorial Day Open at Cal Poly. In the Mixed Foil event, Cameron Westbury took home the gold, scoring the winning point against teammate Keric Moore (second place). Gage Delany also reached the final rounds, finishing fifth.
Other Presidio foilists included Parker Olson (11), Rohun Heesen (13), Matt Kuiken (15), Jeff Campbell (17), Ryan Campbell (23) and Doug Golupsky (24).
In the Mixed Epee event, Tom Pingel placed fifth, followed by T.J. Jan (7) and Jake Weiner (8). Weiner’s advancement to the finals earned him a new rating (D-09) with the U.S. Fencing Association.
Presidio’s remaining epee fencers included Kellie Windenburg (16), Randy Bublitz (17), Gavin Scott (18), Lydia Kaestner (19), Matt Kuiken (22) and Sabrina Sorich (27).
— Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.