Santa Barbara High Musicians Merit Drum Roll

Seniors with the school's Instrumental Music Program will be honored at an awards banquet

Whether it’s Berkeley with a “Y,” as in Cal, or Berkelee with an “E,” as in Berkelee College of Music in Boston, four of seven graduating musicians from Santa Barbara High’s Instrumental Music Program soon will be students at one of those two nationally acclaimed institutions of higher learning. The other three are headed for other acclaimed colleges, including UC Santa Cruz.

All seven seniors will receive applause and a drum roll at Monday’s award banquet, at 6 p.m. in the school café, when they are honored by Santa Barbara High for their multiple accomplishments and contributions to the community.

“This is an exceptional group of seniors, already known for their outstanding musicianship and community service, who we commend for their impressive academic achievements,” Principal Mark Capritto and music program Director Charles Ortega said.

Clarinetist Jae Park, one of the school’s two National Merit Semifinalist, is off to Cal/UC Berkeley, along with guitarist Sean Peinado. Both will receive AP Scholar Awards, with Honors or Distinction.

Park is an AP Scholar with Honors, who is expected to graduate an AP Scholar with Distinction, when May’s AP exam scores are released. In the concert band program all four years at SB High, Park has completed eight AP classes, 270 units with a GPA of 4.5. Only 240 units are needed to graduate.

Pinado, with seven AP classes, including advanced math, physics and chemistry, has the highest academic GPA at 4.57.

Guitarist Matt Cassidy-Norris chose UC Santa Cruz, after proving to be one of band’s stellar members.

Trumpeter and Marching Band drum major Tyler Yahyavi, along with drummer Karla Perez, are headed for Santa Barbara City College.

Having won countless musical awards, seniors Matt Raphaelian, a drummer, and Lito Hernandez, an alto saxophonist, both will attend the Berkelee College of Music in Boston on merit scholarships. Lito was a Youth Grammy Spotlight Finalist. He received Berkelee’s coveted Presidential Award. Raphaelian has received best musicianship and soloist awards at almost every competition band has attended during his four years.

Senior guitarist and composer Matt Blitzer, also accepted to Berkelee in Boston, will stay closer to home to attend Cal Arts.

Six DONS were in the band program all four years at Santa Barbara High, only Peinado joined when an upper classman. All seven will receive recognition for outstanding community service.

A Merritt Program honoree at the Music Academy of the West, clarinetist and junior Aaron Capelli, has completed 210 units and three AP classes with a 4.0 GPA. He plays clarinet in concert band and orchestra, and alto sax in jazz band with Hernandez.

CNMS/Junior Georgia Macy plays trumpet, has completed 190 units and five AP classes with a 4.58 GPA.

On tenor sax and flute, junior Andrew Adams has 250 units, enough to graduate this year, with a GPA of 4.5 and five AP class completed.

While working on a Teen Financial Literacy research project, Adams hopes to pursue some academic course work at UCSB in the fall. He auditioned and is awaiting callbacks from student government and Madrigals, who will tour England and Italy this summer.

Students interested in joining the Instrumental Music Program can contact Ortega at 805.966.9101 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for a calendar of events and performances.

— Denice Adams is a parent volunteer for Santa Barbara High School.