Seminar to Explore Economic Prospects for Santa Ynez Valley

The program is part of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project

The prospects for the Santa Ynez Valley economy in the year ahead will be the topic of a seminar to be presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project on June 5 at Solvang’s Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., with the program following from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The UCSB Economic Forecast Project is a research unit that provides regional, state and national economic data, analysis and forecasts.

The program will include presentations by:

» Bill Watkins, Ph.D., executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and a former research economist at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C.: “The Santa Ynez Valley Economic Review and Forecast”

» Dan Walters, syndicated newspaper columnist: “State of the State”

» Kirk Lesh, real estate economist, UCSB Economic Forecast Project: “Real Estate Outlook for 2009”

Admission to $60 per person. The registration fee includes a copy of “The 2009 Santa Ynez Valley Economic Outlook” publication. To register or for information, click here or call 805.893.5159.