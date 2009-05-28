Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 

Community Television Broadcasts Foreclosure Seminars

English and Spanish versions will be available

By Mark Van de Kamp | May 28, 2009 | 1:10 p.m.

Santa Maria Community Television (SMCTV) will cablecast Home Foreclosure Prevention Workshops on Comcast Channel 23, the government public access channel in the Santa Maria/Orcutt area.

These 30-minute programs, in separate English and Spanish versions, are videotapes of workshops presented in February at the Santa Maria Public Library. The workshops were co-sponsored by the City of Santa Maria and the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling agency.

The shows are designed for people worried about current mortgages, who are facing home foreclosure or who just want to learn more about options that may be available. English showtimes are Mondays at 7:30 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Spanish showtimes are Mondays at 6:30 a.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

CEDC staff is available for one-on-one counseling to assist in an effort to negotiate a workout plan with lenders and talk about alternatives to foreclosure when home ownership cannot be maintained. Call 805.614.0267 to make an appointment.

Santa Maria Community Television (formerly Television Access Partners, Santa Maria), 910 S. Oakwood Dr., provides public access television services in support of non-commercial programs produced by individuals, schools, government agencies and non-profit organizations. SMCTV has been in operation since August 2004, and is entirely funded by Comcast Cablevision through its franchise agreement with the city of Santa Maria. Click here for more information.

Questions may be directed to SMCTV Station Manager Alan Sutterfield at 805.925-0951, ext. 501.

— Mark Van de Kamp represents the city of Santa Maria.

