Corps to Award $46 Million in Contracts for Santa Maria Levee Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Wednesday that it plans to award $46 million in construction contracts in September 2009 and May 2010 for the Santa Maria River Levee repair project, and encourages local contractors and subcontractors to prepare.

The levee provides flood protection to the Santa Maria Valley and to the City of Santa Maria. About 6.2 miles of levee will receive repairs. Funded mostly by one-time federal stimulus money, the project is predicted to create up to 1,000 jobs, said Col. Thomas Magness of the Army Corps’ Los Angeles office. He said the levee construction should be completed by the start of the rainy season in 2011.

Col. Magness said the first $23 million contract is scheduled to be awarded in late September for Reaches I and II, which extends from Suey Crossing Bridge west to Highway 101, from Highway 101 to Blosser Road. The second $23 million contract is scheduled to be awarded in May 2010 for Reach III, which extends from Suey Crossing Bridge southeast to Bradley Canyon.

The announcement was made with Rep. Lois Capps, County Supervisor Joseph Centeno and Mayor Larry Lavagnino, during a news conference at the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall.

The levee was designed and built by the Army Corps of Engineers from 1959 to 1963 and is owned and operated by the County of Santa Barbara Department of Public Works’ Flood Control District. The City of Santa Maria does not own or operate or maintain the levee, but strongly supports the repair project.

Click here for more information about the levee project, including maps and reports.

— Mark Van de Kamp represents the city of Santa Maria.