San Marcos Senior Matthew Roberts Achieves 13 Years of Perfect Attendance

He says there's 'no real secret' to the achievement

By Eva Wiedmann | May 28, 2010 | 12:59 p.m.

There are some students who have trouble showing up to school every day. Matthew Roberts is not one of them.

The San Marcos High School senior is graduating with an award for perfect attendance for kindergarten through 12th grade.

He started his academic life at Peabody Charter School and continued to La Colina Junior High School before coming to San Marcos.

His favorite teachers at Peabody and La Colina were Mr. Holt and Mr. Troyna, respectively. At San Marcos, he said he has enjoyed his time with Mr. O’Donnell and Mrs. Wood the most.

During his high school career, Roberts was involved with San Marcos’ Fellowship Club and the varsity baseball team. He also enjoys contributing to Santa Barbara through community service.

The only time Roberts said he has ever come close to slipping up on his perfect attendance record was during spring break of his junior year. He got food poisoning on the way back from a baseball trip, but he made it to school the next day despite how terrible he was feeling.

When asked about how he achieved perfect attendance, Roberts said, “There’s no real secret. Just take your vitamins.”

As for the future, Roberts plans to attend Seattle Pacific University, where he will major in urban studies.

— Eva Wiedmann is a staff writer for the San Marcos High School student newspaper, the Kings Page.

