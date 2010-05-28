Community Group Appeals ABR Approval of BevMo Plan

A community group has appealed the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review’s decision to approve a plan by Beverages & More Inc. — commonly known as BevMo — to open a liquor store at 3052 State St., formerly Thomasville Furniture.

The group, calling itself Breathe Easy Santa Barbara, has taken aim at the potential effects of increased truck and personal vehicle traffic that could be caused by having a large retail store in the area. Among its concerns, the group says the presence of idling delivery trucks will decrease air quality.

“The furniture store that has been there is so different in terms of traffic,” said Ana Citrin, an attorney with the Law Office of Marc Chytilo, which is representing the group. “There will be very significant impacts that we feel the City Council has the opportunity to address now.”

Although the ABR decision was handed down May 17, Citrin said the City Council has a full agenda and may not be able to address the issue until July.

The BevMo project stirred up community controversy when it first went before ABR, but because the board is concerned only with the review of conceptual architectural tenants of projects, the handful of public commenters who showed up at the meeting were unable to voice their concerns.

