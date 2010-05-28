Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Group Appeals ABR Approval of BevMo Plan

Breathe Easy Santa Barbara cites effects on air quality and traffic

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 28, 2010 | 8:30 p.m.

A community group has appealed the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review’s decision to approve a plan by Beverages & More Inc. — commonly known as BevMo — to open a liquor store at 3052 State St., formerly Thomasville Furniture.

The group, calling itself Breathe Easy Santa Barbara, has taken aim at the potential effects of increased truck and personal vehicle traffic that could be caused by having a large retail store in the area. Among its concerns, the group says the presence of idling delivery trucks will decrease air quality.

“The furniture store that has been there is so different in terms of traffic,” said Ana Citrin, an attorney with the Law Office of Marc Chytilo, which is representing the group. “There will be very significant impacts that we feel the City Council has the opportunity to address now.”

Although the ABR decision was handed down May 17, Citrin said the City Council has a full agenda and may not be able to address the issue until July.

The BevMo project stirred up community controversy when it first went before ABR, but because the board is concerned only with the review of conceptual architectural tenants of projects, the handful of public commenters who showed up at the meeting were unable to voice their concerns.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 