Suspicious Vehicle Fire in Goleta Similar to 2009 Incidents

Crews are called again to Ellwood Beach Drive; in the past year, six cars have caught fire in the neighborhood

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 28, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a carport fire in Goleta early Friday.

2010 fire (Jack Kimball / Noozhawk video)

The vehicle, in the carport at a two-story apartment complex at 380 Ellwood Beach Drive, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 6:40 a.m., but they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman, said the fire was similar to two investigated by the department last year involving five vehicles.

One June 3, 2009, firefighters were called out twice to a densely populated Ellwood neighborhood to respond to reports of cars on fire.

Two vehicles caught fire at 350 Mathilda Drive, with the nearby two-story, 25-unit apartment building damaged by smoke and heat. Later, a fire one block east, in the 300 block of Ellwood Beach Drive, in front of a 16-unit apartment building, involved three vehicles.

2009 fire (Jack Kimball / Noozhawk video)

Anyone with information about Friday’s fire is asked to call investigators at 805.686.5074.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

