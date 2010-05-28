Hospice of Santa Barbara to Host Renowned Local Artist Mary Heebner

She will discuss her work, on display throughout the building, at a reception on June 3

The community is invited to a wine and cheese reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Compassionate Care Center where renowned artist Mary Heebner will discuss her artwork on permanent display throughout the building.

“In addition to the remarkable architectural vision of Barry Berkus and the evocative interior design of Dana Berkus,” said Steve Jacobsen, executive director at Hospice of Santa Barbara, “a key element in the aesthetic, spiritual power of our space is the artwork of Mary Heebner.”

Three years ago, Hospice of Santa Barbara responded to the community’s growing need for its services, and created a unique space and new resource where the sorrows of grief and death do not impair the meaning and joys of living life. Specifically designed with healing in mind, the Compassionate Care Center on the Riviera conveys a feeling of comfort, privacy and healing.

During the reception, Heebner will discuss what led to the creation of the installation in the building’s entrance known as “Mariposa” and the series of paintings that form the permanent collection on the interior walls known as “Wide and Luteous Light.”

Heebner’s art features the weaving together of fragments, metaphoric of the larger process that allows humans to connect, imagine and create anew. She recently held an exhibit titled Intimacies/Intimismos at Edward Gallery in Los Angeles, focusing on work inspired by the poetry of Pablo Neruda.

Among numerous honors, Heebner received the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission award to redesign the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Her artwork has been featured in more than 100 exhibitions and events, of which more than 40 have been solo exhibitions. She also has authored more than a dozen published books that explore and blend various art forms including painting, literature and poetry.

Heebner graduated from UCSB with a master’s degree in fine arts and was honored with the Regents Scholar Fellowship. She later taught as a lecturer and art instructor.

On June 3, friends and supporters of Hospice of Santa Barbara will have the opportunity to hear the back story of how Heebner’s pieces were selected by former executive director Gail Rink and architect Barry Berkus to become the centerpieces of the design at the nonprofit organization’s facility.

The wine and cheese reception will be held at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. Attendance is free. For more information, call 805.563.8820.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.