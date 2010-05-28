PG&E Granted Permit for WaveConnect Energy Project

PG&E this week received a preliminary permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for its Central Coast WaveConnect pilot wave energy project.
Although physical disturbances of the area to be studied are not allowed, the preliminary permit gives PG&E until 2013 to examine the proposed development area — for this project, the waters just off Vandenberg Air Force Base — in detail to determine the feasibility of operating wave energy facilities.
Several organizations — including the National Marine Fisheries Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen’s Association, the Environmental Defense Center and the Community Environmental Council — submitted comments to FERC as the permit was considered.
“We look forward to working with PG&E and the community to better understand any potential benefits and risks associated with Central Coast WaveConnect,” said Megan Birney, CEC’s renewable energy specialist, “and to see if this project could be a part of the solution.”
— Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).