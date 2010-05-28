Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Agrees to Contract Concessions

Wage cuts and deferred pay increases will save the county $4.1 million over the next four years

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 28, 2010 | 10:00 p.m.

Another Santa Barbara County employee union has agreed to defer pay and benefit increases to save money for the next fiscal year.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association agreed Thursday night to changes that include deferring pay increases, and enacting wage reductions and benefit contract reopeners, saving the county $4.1 million over the next four years, according to a county news release.

“This is great news that our deputy sheriffs are moving forward with agreements to help the County and our taxpayers during these challenging economic times,” 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf said.

The agreement comes on the heels of three other employee unions, accounting for more than half the county’s employees, signing on for concessions that will save the county nearly $10 million in the next year.

SEIU Local 620, the Engineers and Technicians Association, and the Union of American Physicians & Dentists deferred planned pay and benefit increases and will receive 40 hours of paid time off, to be taken between Christmas and Jan. 1.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

