Unitarian Society Hosts Violist Helen Callus

She'll perform the second in her Bach series at 3 p.m. Sunday

Violist Helen Callus of UCSB returns to the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., at 3 p.m. Sunday for the second in her Bach series.

She will play Suites Three and Four and participate in a discussion led by musicology professor Derek Katz to discuss the historical context of the works and the process of performing and preparing for a major recording.

These concerts will offer a unique opportunity to learn about Bach and this masterwork and to understand more about the work of Callus.

The audience is invited to participate with any questions about the Bach Suites and his music.

Admission is free, but a free will donation will be taken to help meet the costs of putting on the event.

— John Warnock is chairman of the Concert Committee for the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.