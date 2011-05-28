Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in 3-Vehicle Santa Barbara Freeway Crash

Pismo Beach man suffers life-threatening injuries in collision apparently sparked by dog on road

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 28, 2011 | 6:50 p.m.

A motorcyclist from Pismo Beach was seriously injured Saturday in a three-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 near downtown Santa Barbara, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Don Clotworthy said the CHP was notified about 10 a.m. Saturday that there was a loose dog on the freeway near Bath Street and vehicles were slowing and swerving to avoid the animal.

Before officers could arrive on the scene, however, Clotworthy said a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle ridden by Mark Lee Richards, 60, of Pismo Beach, had rear-ended a 2000 Lexus sedan driven by Lenidinda Hauerbach, 44, of Glendale. Richards’ motorcycle was in turn rear-ended by a 1995 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Ledezma, 19, of Salinas, Clotworthy said.

Richards was hurled on to the roadway, suffering serious impact trauma, Clotworthy said. He was transported by AMR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

Hauerbach was uninjured in the collision but Ledezma complained of head and neck pain and was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Clotworthy said the cause of the collision is under investigation and that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor. He said the dog ran off the freeway and apparently was not injured.

