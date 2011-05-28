60 mph Wind Gusts Expected to Rake South Coast on Sunday Afternoon

The Memorial Day weekend will be a breezy one on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as strong and potentially damaging winds are expected to sweep across the area.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a high-wind warning for southern Santa Barbara County through early Monday. Officials said a very strong jet stream combined with a strong northernly pressure gradient will produce an extended period of strong and potentially damaging winds beginning late Saturday afternoon.

In a repeat of Saturday conditions, northwest to north winds are expected to increase to 25 to 40 mph Sunday with gusts up to 60 mph by Sunday night. The weather service said the winds will diminish overnight. The wind warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Monday.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving on East Valley Road through Montecito, Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Gale-force winds are forecast in the Santa Barbara Channel. Higher than usual surf conditions are expected, and swimmers and surfers are warned to watch for dangerous rip currents.

Sunday and Monday should be sunny with warm temperatures in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Foggy, cooler conditions are expected to arrive and stick around for the rest of the week, with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s.

