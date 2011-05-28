Share Your Photos of Loved Ones to Honor and Remember for Memorial Day
Noozhawk readers can upload pictures, remembrances to share with our Facebook community
By Erin Stone, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews
| May 28, 2011 | 11:01 p.m.
In honor of Memorial Day, Noozhawk is inviting you to upload to our Facebook site your photos and remembrances of family, friends or other loved ones who have served or are serving in the U.S. armed forces.
As a way to honor our local men and women who have fought — and died — for our nation, we want to give our community an opportunity to share their experiences with others. Thanks for sharing with us.
Click here to access the Noozhawk Facebook Page and upload your photo(s).
