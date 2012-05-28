Hospice of Santa Barbara in Need of Volunteers for ‘I Have a Friend’ Program

Adult mentors are trained to support children grieving the loss of a parent or sibling

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life by joining the “I Have a Friend”® Mentor program.

Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the death of a parent or sibling as a child and are trained and matched with children who have recently experienced a similar loss. Mentors help a child to heal, thrive and feel “normal” again.

More information and a mentor application can be found on the Hospice of Santa Barbara website by clicking here or by calling Michael Cruse, LCSW, at 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.