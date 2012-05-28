Injured Swimmer Rescued After Dive Into Pool Near Red Rock

Victim, who suffered head and neck trauma at popular weekend recreation area, was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment

Emergency personnel responded Monday afternoon to a swimmer who suffered head and neck injuries when he jumped into a pool in the Red Rock area along the Santa Ynez River, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two county engines and a helicopter were dispatched to the incident in the Santa Ynez Recreation Area, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m., according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters had to hike about 15 minutes from the main Red Rock parking area to reach the victim, Sadecki said, adding that rescue personnel were lowered from the helicopter as well.

Firefighters treated the man on scene for moderate head and neck trauma suffered when he dove into a shallow pool, Sadecki said. He was then taken by AMR ambulance to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment.

The victim’s name, age and hometown were not released.

U.S. Forest service personnel also assisted in the rescue.

