Jackson Browne Performs at Fundraiser for Supervisor Doreen Farr

Singer takes requests from and interacts with attendees of the intimate gathering

Jackson Browne performed Saturday at a small fundraiser for Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr’s re-election campaign.

The event was low key and for only a few dozen people, and Browne casually walked through the crowd, available to talk to people.

His solo performance was very personal, with lots of interaction with the group. Quite a special treat.

He played a few of his favorites, plus a song he wrote about Haiti after the earthquake, about how the real tragedy is the poverty more than the natural disaster.

Then he took requests. I requested “Lives in the Balance” about President Ronald Reagan and the brutal horrors to the people of Central America. Before playing the song, he took the time to explain what it was about and how much of it still applied today with Iraq.

Other requests included “The Pretender” and “Running on Empty.” The latter required completely retuning his guitar. I had no idea!

— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.