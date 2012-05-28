Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Getting Hysterical with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Band lives up to early hype in superb show at SOhO

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 28, 2012 | 5:03 p.m.

The band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah was one of the first bands to achieve success through Internet-driven hype rather than music industry muscle, a somewhat novel concept when they self-released their first album way back in 2005.

And here’s another somewhat novel concept: At least in the current climate where such Internet-driven hype has become all too common, the hype about Clap Your Hands Say Yeah appears to have been justified, as was clear at their superb show May 21 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

The show started with two songs off the band’s less-loved second album, the title track “Some Loud Thunder,” which singer Alec Ounsworth soldiered through despite receiving shocks from his microphone, and the early highlight “Satan Said Dance.”

The rest of their set practically alternated song-for-song between their self-titled debut that drew the aforementioned hype and their return-to-form 2011 album Hysterical. This setlist pattern was almost certainly by design, subtly sending the message that the new album is just as vital as the first, and that the band is happy to embrace the present and future while still celebrating the past.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah has a signature style, sort of a Feelies/Yo La Tengo/Talking Heads hybrid to my ears, with a no-nonsense 1-2-3-4 beat and erudite but hard-to-decipher lyrics. Gems included “Hysterical,” “In This Home on Ice” and “The Skin of my Yellow Country Teeth,” which had the crowd jumping up and down with joy.

The main set closed super-strong with “Details of the War” and its almost Velvet Underground “Heroin”-like build-up, “Let the Cool Goddess Rust Away,” “Maniac” and “Heavy Metal.”

For an encore, they wrapped up with one from their latest album, “Ketamine and Ecstasy,” and as the final word, the last song from their first album, “Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood.”

What else could one do but clap their hands and say, “Yeah”?

Setlist

Some Loud Thunder
Satan Said Dance
Gimme Some Salt
Same Mistake
Over and Over Again (Lost and Found)
Hysterical
In This Home on Ice
In a Motel
The Skin of my Yellow Country Teeth
The Witness’ Dull Surprise
Misspent Youth
Details of the War
Let the Cool Goddess Rust Away
Maniac
Heavy Metal

Encore

Ketamine and Ecstasy
Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 