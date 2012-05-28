Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Kick-Start Summer at June’s 1st Thursday

Soak up sun and fun at the Summer Solstice edition on June 7

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | May 28, 2012 | 1:27 p.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The June 7 event will include more than 35 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

The sun is out, the beaches are crowded and the latest summer trends are all the hype. This means only one thing — another beautiful Santa Barbara summer is upon us! Come enjoy some sun and soak up some fun at the Summer Solstice edition of 1st Thursday.

Start off the evening at Divine Inspiration Gallery, where Kay Henry will feature her exhibit “A Summer Song” that highlights her warm, inviting florals, still-lifes, country scenes and figures that convey the sensory delight of a carefree summer day.

Then, kick-start the beginning of a fun-filled summer at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art with new exhibits, Family 1st Thursday in the Family Resource Center, outdoor films and a performance for all to enjoy. Stop by at 5 p.m. for an original performance followed by a summer screening of American Graffiti at 8 p.m.

Enjoy the summer air and make your way over to the Faulkner Gallery, where the Santa Barbara Art Association commemorates its 60th anniversary. The SBAA was formed in 1952 and now has 572 members who produce art in all media.

Swing by the newly opened Ambassador Gallery, where Pali-X-Mano, winner the Solstice Parade T-shirt logo contest and a master solstice parade float artist, will be on hand to help launch the Summer Solstice celebration. The Project Fine Art Zone will be celebrating its one-year anniversary as it features “Yellow, Yellow, Yellow,” which illustrates the bright hues of the sun.

Before the summer sun begins to set, make sure to check out a new gallery from the Art, Design & Architecture Museum of UCSB. School is out for the summer, but the gallery will be in full force as multimedia artist and professor of art at UCSB will show her animations along with offering the opportunity to incorporate writing to the installation.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Caricature artist Entera will be drawing four-minute cartoon portraits on the corner of State and Anapamu streets. Put on your dancing shoes and make your way over to the Marshalls Patio at 900 State St. for a performance by Fiddlin’ Dave and the Arroyo Boyz with Gurl. They will be playing a combination of classic rock and roll that will get you on your feet. On the other side of the doors, sit down at the Summer Solstice Workshop table to put your creativity to work with a fun solstice-inspired art project.

Keep the summer hoopla going as you venture over to Paseo Nuevo to listen to singer, guitarist and songwriter David Courtenay, who plays a blend of 1960s- and ‘70s-influenced rock, folk and reggae. Temp Air Tattoos will also be out and about in Paseo Nuevo, offering a huge selection of full color airbrush and glitter temporary tattoos that will shine in the summer’s sun.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday. Click here for more information, including a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

