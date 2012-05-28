Letter to the Editor: Remember to Vote Yes on Measures W, X

Measures W and X are on the ballot for the June 5 election. Your yes vote for both measures is essential for quality education.

The funding provided by Measures H and I over the last four years has provided a much-improved education for our children. On the Web at www.sbsdk12.org you can find an accounting of how the parcel taxes were used and the work of the oversight committee set up by H and I.

In May 2013, the H and I parcel taxes will end, but Measures W and X will renew the funding and the programs for the next four years.

Let’s keep music education for all our elementary students and better math, science and technology education for our secondary students.

Beth Pitton August, president

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara