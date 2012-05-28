Police Release ID of Pedestrian Killed on East Cabrillo Boulevard

Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 53, of Gustine died Sunday night when struck by a driver who had been drinking, but was found not to be under the influence

Santa Barbara police have released the identity of a pedestrian who was fatally injured Sunday night when she was struck by a vehicle after leaving a wedding reception at the Casa Las Palmas building at 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The victim, Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 53, of Gustine was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a Ford Escape driven by 22-year-old Robert Grant McCracken of Santa Barbara, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Diaz was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to Harwood.

McCracken told police he had been drinking before the collision, according to Harwood, but police determined that he had not been driving under the influence. He voluntarily provided a breath sample that registered a 0.03 blood alcohol content level. He was not arrested.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have information is asked to contact Officer Mark Hunt at 805.897.3719 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Harwood said that as police were investigating the earlier collision, an unlicensed driver crashed through the barricades and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

