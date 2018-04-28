Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Author Abby Stokes Educates Local Seniors on Technology and Social Media

By The Samarkand | May 28, 2013 | 12:01 p.m.

The Samarkand recently hosted Abby Stokes, author of Is This Thing On?, to encourage senior adults to explore the nuances of today’s technology.

During the seminar, about 62 local seniors learned about the ever-changing field of social media and technology gadgets, and mastered simple steps on how to stay virtually connected to friends and family.

“According to a recent Pew Research study, the top three devices that seniors 65 and older use are cell phones, desktop or laptop computers, and an iPod or MP3 player,” said Pam Bigelow, sales director at The Samarkand. “As a community committed to personal growth, we recognized a growing desire to learn these new technologies and hosted Abby Stokes to educate area seniors about this rapidly changing landscape.”

Stokes began her presentation by introducing senior adults to the differences between computers, laptops, e-readers and tablets, and explained the opportunities that each gadget offers. She also provided attendees with information on the various features of each product and what to consider when purchasing, such as cost, feel and appearance.

“Everyday technological advances are being made that constantly change how we interact with one another,” Stokes said. “For digital immigrants, those who did not grow up in the digital age, learning the nuances of the various products can be overwhelming. It is an honor to partner with communities like The Samarkand to educate seniors on overcoming this barrier and help them feel more independent.”

To conclude the presentation, Stokes provided attendees a list of age-appropriate social networking and educational sites. Attendees also received the “Grandparents Cheat Sheet for Staying in the Game.” The cheat sheet is filled with tips to connect and stay in touch in the digital world, including:

» Make a real-time date to connect with family or friends online.

» Create a ritual such as Tech Tuesday to ask technology-based questions.

» Create a family history by sharing family photos online.

» Send a surprise to a loved one through online shopping.

Stokes has assisted more than 190,000 people online. She travels across the country to help people through their anxiety of technology. Stokes is a firm believer of, “If my mother can learn the computer anyone can.”

The Samarkand is a nationally accredited nonprofit continuing care retirement community. It is one of 14 communities nationwide and is administered by Skokie, Ill.-based Covenant Retirement Communities Inc. as a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. Click here for more information on The Samarkand.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 