Laguna Blanca’s Andrew Vignolo Breaks 90-Year Record for Interceptions

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | May 28, 2013 | 3:01 p.m.

Andrew Vignolo, a junior at Laguna Blanca School, has been recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section (CIF-SS) as the all-time record holder for six interceptions in one game.

The record of five interceptions, set in 1923 and tied six other times, was broken in a game versus Ojai Valley School in October 2012.

“The CIF-SS will add this record into the CIF-SS record book and all sports press guide,” Thom Simmons, assistant commissioner of the CIF-SS, said in a letter to the school. “This mark of six interceptions in a single game places Mr. Vignolo at No. 1 on the all-time list in that category.”

Vignolo plays free safety, wide receiver and defensive end for Laguna Blanca’s eight-man football team. He is looking forward to a successful season this next fall.

Laguna Blanca School is a K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the introduction of the iPad initiative, the global studies program, the new outdoor adventure education program, and the renovation of the library into a state-of-the-art academic research center, the cchool continues to broaden and enrich our students’ educational experience.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

