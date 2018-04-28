Library’s Free Summer Reading Program for Kids, Teens Starts June 11

Sign-ups for the Summer Reading Program begin Tuesday, June 11 at every branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Kids and teens will receive a reading log to track the books they read during the summer, and earn prizes when milestones are reached.

Children are invited to “Dig Into Reading” at the library, and earn prizes as they record the books in their reading log.

The Summer Reading Program is a library tradition that encourages children to read and participate in events over the summer. Children of all ages can get their own library card with parental signature; teens ages 13 to 17 do not need parental signature.

Teens are encouraged to tackle “Groundbreaking Reads,” and earn grab bag prizes and chances in a drawing to win movie passes, outdoor activities and restaurant gift certificates when they keep track of the books they read and activities completed for the summer. Free e-books and audiobooks can be downloaded from the library system’s website, from any computer or mobile device with an Internet connection.

Teens can also earn community service hours by volunteering and assisting staff with the children’s summer program. Volunteen opportunities are available at all library branches. Contact your local branch for details.

During the Summer Reading Program, all library branches host weekly entertaining and educational performances by a variety of artists. This year’s schedule includes juggler David Cousin, magician Shawn McMaster, musician Craig Newton, Randel McGee & Groark, “Nifty Balloon Show,” Zoo to You, unicycling acrobats “Something Ridiculous,” and “The Grasshopper and the Ant” performed by Swazzle Puppets. Click here to find the full schedule, including craft programs and storytimes.

The Summer Reading Program is made possible by the Friends of the Libraries, the Junior League of Santa Barbara, Reliable Engineering Services, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

— Gwen Wagy is a youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.