Montecito YMCA ‘Family Fun Run’ for Runners and Walkers of All Ages

The Montecito Family YMCA will host its first Family Fun Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9.

Families and runners of all ages are invited to join us for a 5K route through the streets of Montecito. This event is open to all interested parties, including non-Y members, and is designed to promote the Y’s goals of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Tickets prices are: free for children age 5 or younger; $10 for youth ages 6 to 14; and $25 for adults and teens age 15 or older. Ticket price includes a hearty breakfast following the race (eggs, bacon, pancakes), a stylish T-shirt to the first 200 participants, and a full day of activities at the Y campus (including swimming, archery, golf, volleyball and basketball). Newcomers to the Y campus are encouraged to request a tour of the facility.

The event is sponsored locally by the Armand Hammer Foundation, American Riviera Bank, Cottage Hospital, Village Properties, Alamar Capital, First Principle Commercial Real Estate, Villa Elegante, Pilates by Juliana, FunkShades, and the Goligoski, De Ponce and McWilliams families.

The Montecito Family YMCA is a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, a leading nonprofit strengthening Santa Barbara and Ventura counties since 1887. Proceeds from this event go to the Open Doors Financial Assistance Program, which provides financial support for the Y’s preschool, summer camps, youth sports, Y-Guide camping events, and economic scholarships designed to bring the Y’s programs and facilities to people from all walks of life.

To register online for this event, click here and search “Montecito Fun Run.” For more information about the event, click here or call 805.969.3288.

— Mark Coffin is chairman of the Montecito Family YMCA Board of Managers.