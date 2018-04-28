Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA ‘Family Fun Run’ for Runners and Walkers of All Ages

By Mark Coffin for the Montecito Family YMCA | May 28, 2013 | 6:29 p.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA will host its first Family Fun Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9.

Families and runners of all ages are invited to join us for a 5K route through the streets of Montecito. This event is open to all interested parties, including non-Y members, and is designed to promote the Y’s goals of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Tickets prices are: free for children age 5 or younger; $10 for youth ages 6 to 14; and $25 for adults and teens age 15 or older. Ticket price includes a hearty breakfast following the race (eggs, bacon, pancakes), a stylish T-shirt to the first 200 participants, and a full day of activities at the Y campus (including swimming, archery, golf, volleyball and basketball). Newcomers to the Y campus are encouraged to request a tour of the facility.

The event is sponsored locally by the Armand Hammer Foundation, American Riviera Bank, Cottage Hospital, Village Properties, Alamar Capital, First Principle Commercial Real Estate, Villa Elegante, Pilates by Juliana, FunkShades, and the Goligoski, De Ponce and McWilliams families.

The Montecito Family YMCA is a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, a leading nonprofit strengthening Santa Barbara and Ventura counties since 1887. Proceeds from this event go to the Open Doors Financial Assistance Program, which provides financial support for the Y’s preschool, summer camps, youth sports, Y-Guide camping events, and economic scholarships designed to bring the Y’s programs and facilities to people from all walks of life.

To register online for this event, click here and search “Montecito Fun Run.” For more information about the event, click here or call 805.969.3288. 

— Mark Coffin is chairman of the Montecito Family YMCA Board of Managers.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 