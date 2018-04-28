Red Cross Wildfire App Brings Safety Information to Mobile Devices

On the heels of the White Fire, the American Red Cross reminds Californians to be prepared, and one of the easiest ways is by downloading the Red Cross Wildfire App.

The app puts lifesaving information right in the hands of people who live in or who visit wildfire prone areas.

This free app — available in English or Spanish — is the fourth in a series created by the American Red Cross, the nation’s leader in emergency preparedness, for use on both iPhone and Android platforms.

“The Wildfire App gives Santa Barbara County residents instant access to key information so they can prepare their households and businesses and make critical decisions that can save lives.” said Julie McGovern, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Santa Barbara County.

The Wildfire App includes:

» Comprehensive reporting of all wildfire activity for every geographic area in the United States.

» One touch “I’m safe” messaging that allows users to broadcast reassurance to family and friends via social media outlets that they are out of harm’s way.

» Locations of open Red Cross shelters.

» Simple steps and checklists people can use to create a family emergency plan.

» Preloaded content that gives users instant access to critical action steps, even without mobile connectivity.

» Toolkit with flashlight, strobe light and audible alarm.

» Badges users can earn through interactive quizzes and share on social networks.

The Wildfire App can be found in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for Android by searching for American Red Cross. Apps can help prepare people for disasters, but they are not a substitute for training. Red Cross First Aid and CPR/AED training empowers people to know how to respond to emergencies in case advanced medical help is delayed. People can go to redcross.org/takeaclass for course information and to register.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 70,000 disasters each year and we help people get ready to respond to emergencies by providing these apps for free. The Red Cross needs the help of the public to continue this lifesaving effort. People can make a donation to the Red Cross by going to redcross.org, texting REDCROSS to 90999 or by calling 800.REDCROSS.

— Julie McGovern is executive director of the American Red Cross of Santa Barbara County.