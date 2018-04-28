Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Free Workshop in Santa Barbara to Describe Education Funding Changes

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | May 28, 2013 | 2:13 p.m.

A free workshop to discuss the most recent developments in California education funding and related topics will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

The free “budget perspectives” workshop will be led by Jack O’Connell and Kevin Gordon of Capitol Advisors Group, a leading education advocacy firm based in Sacramento.

The session is open to anyone who wants to hear the latest information on education funding in California, but pre-registration is requested.

Topics of discussion will include Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), Proposition 98, school accountability and school energy funding, among others.

The governor’s proposed Local Control Funding Formula, which would make sweeping changes in the way California schools are funded, is being debated in both the state Senate and Assembly.

The sponsor of the workshop is Climatec, an energy-management company based in Phoenix.

For more information about the workshop, click here or call Gordon at 916.847.9454.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

