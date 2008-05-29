Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Men’s Volleyball Players Score Academic Honors

Ben Brockman, Max Klineman, Andy McGuire and Jake Rosener are named to the All-MPSF Academic team.

By Scott Flanders | May 29, 2008 | 9:17 a.m.

Four UCSB men’s volleyball players have been recognized for their efforts off the floor by being named to the All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Academic team. Included on the list are Ben Brockman, Max Klineman, Andy McGuire and Jake Rosener.

Brockman, a senior libero, had a 3.24 GPA as a physics major. The San Diego native played in 25 of 27 matches and averaged 1.7 digs per game, third on the team.

A junior setter, Klineman holds a 3.13 GPA as a history major with a minor in education. From Manhattan Beach, Klineman split time at setter with Vince DeVany, racking up a team-best 676 assists.

McGuire boasts the highest GPA of the four, a 3.5 in communications. The redshirt freshman saw action in 72 of 98 games as a libero and led the Gauchos with an average of 1.97 digs per game. McGuire also hails from Manhattan Beach.

A biology major, Rosener posted a 3.22 grade point average. The sophomore outside hitter played in 22 matches and 45 games and established most of his career-highs in 2008. Rosener is from Cupertino.

Brockman and Klineman were also All-MPSF Academic selections in 2007.

To be considered for the honor, a student-athlete must possess a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA, must be at least a sophomore academically, and must have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

