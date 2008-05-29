UCSB Water Polo Players Earn All-MPSF Academic Accolades

Three UCSB women’s water polo players have been named to the 2008 All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Academic team it was announced by the conference this week. Sophomores Taylor Byrne and Christie Clark and senior Jenny Gonzales were honored for their diligence in the classroom.

The awards are given to players who are of at least sophomore standing academically, have a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the institution before the season for which the award is being received, and have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

Byrne led the Gauchos with her cumulative 3.56 GPA. She scored two goals for the blue and gold this season.

Clark earned all-academic honors after posting a 3.20 GPA. She played in all 27 contests this season and was second on the team with 44 goals scored. She scored in 19 contests, including 13 multiple-goal performances.

Gonzales served as the starting Gaucho goalkeeper this season and led the team with 177 saves in the cage while playing in all 27 contests. She earns her first Academic All-MPSF award after accumulating a 3.10 GPA.

The 2008 Gauchos finished the season with a 6-21 record and placed 12th at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant director of media relations.