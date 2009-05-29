Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Free Summer Lunches Available for Low-Income Children

The Community Action Commission will serve meals at sites in Santa Barbara and other area cities

By Stephanie Drake | May 29, 2009 | 2:27 p.m.

Children and youth from low-income families can receive free meals during the summer via a local nonprofit organization’s Summer Food Service Program.

In conjunction with summer youth programs operated by Boys and Girls Clubs, Fun In The Sun, Summer Fun, city parks and recreation, Girls Inc., Isla Vista Youth Project, Casa De La Raza, Good Samaritan and other agencies, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will provide lunch — and, in some cases, breakfast — at sites in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Goleta, Lompoc and Guadalupe to children ages 18 and under who qualify as low-income via federal poverty guidelines.

Participating children typically receive free or reduced lunches during the academic year at their respective schools. CAC’s Summer Food Service Program ensures that low-income children and youth continue to have access to nutritious meals for no charge until they begin school in the fall.

Beginning dates and meal times differ location to location. CAC anticipates serving 1,000 meals daily for the Summer Food Service Program. This is the 11th year that CAC has operated this program, and the third year it has been held in the North County.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows (locations and times subject to change):

South County Sites

» IV Youth Project, June 8-Aug. 21, 701H W. Campus Point, lunch served from noon to 12:30 p.m.

» FITS, La Cumbre, June 22-Aug. 7, 2255 Modoc Road, lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» Girls Inc. Hollister, June 15-Aug. 21, 4873 Hollister Road, lunch served from 12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

» Casa de la Raza, June 15-July 17, 601 E Montecito, lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» Westside Boys and Girls Club, June 8-Aug. 19, 602 W. Anapamu St., breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

» Westside Boys and Girls Club, June 8-Aug. 19, 602 W. Anapamu St., lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

» Franklin School, June 8-Aug. 14, 1111 E. Mason St., lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» Harding School, June 8-Aug. 14, 1325 Rollins, lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» McKinley, June 8-Aug. 14, 350 Loma Alta, lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» Girls Inc. Ortega, June 15-Aug. 21, 531 E. Ortega St., lunch served from noon to 1 p.m.

» Boys and Girls Club Goleta, June 10-Aug. 21, 5701 Hollister Ave., breakfast served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

» Boys and Girls Club Goleta, June 10-Aug. 21, 5701 Hollister Ave., breakfast served from noon to 1 p.m.

» FITS Ellwood, June 22-Aug. 7, 7686 Hollister Ave., lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

» St. Vincent, June 8-Aug. 21, 4234 Pozo Circle, lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

Mid-County Sites

» Anderson Rec Center, June 15-Aug. 7, 125 W. Walnut Center, lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

» Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, June 8-Aug. 7, 1025 W. Ocean, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

» YMCA at Fillmore Elementary, June 8-Aug. 7, 1211 E. Pine St., lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North County Sites

» Good Sam Shelter, June 22-Aug. 7, 401 W. Morrison, Santa Maria, lunch will be served from 12:14 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

» Evans Boys and Girls Club, June 22-Aug. 15, 200 W. Williams, Santa Maria, lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

» Railroad Boys and Girls Club, June 22-Aug. 14, 901 N. Railroad, Santa Maria, lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

» Guadalupe Boys and Girls Club, June 15-Aug. 18, 4689 Eleventh St, Guadalupe, lunch will be served from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

— Stephanie Drake represents the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

