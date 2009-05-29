Free Workshops: ‘After Words: Writing Following the Fire’

The sessions will be designed to help residents reflect on the Tea and Jesusita Fires

In the aftermath of the Tea and Jesusita Fires, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at UCSB is organizing a series of writing workshops to help residents reflect on the events. The workshops will be free.

Ellen Anderson, playwright and director of Isla Vista Arts at UCSB, will lead three Saturday afternoon writing workshops in June. “After Words: Writing Following the Fire” will take place June 13, 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery (East & West) in the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

“Life-altering events are often followed by periods of astonishing creativity,” Anderson said. “And writing is a tool available to anyone longing to make art or make sense of this time in their life. I’m a great cheerleader for new writers, so I’m hoping even those who are hesitant will join us.”

Each workshop will be devoted to a different type of writing including memoir, prose and scriptwriting. The schedule is as follows:

» June 13: Making Friends With Your Writing Muse

» June 20: Dress Up Your Words and Celebrate Summer Solstice

» June 27: Scriptwriting Says it All



Participants may attend one, two or all of the workshops. Everyone age 13 or older is welcome.

For more information, send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Emily Zinn is the program and events coordinator for the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at UCSB.