Local News

Chalk Image of ‘Narco-Saint’ Jesus Malverde Draws Unwanted Attention

At-risk youth group's I Madonnari portrait was a mistake, executive director admits

By Kenny Lindberg, Noozhawk Intern | updated logo | May 31, 2009 | 12:37 a.m.

A nonprofit organization that works with at-risk youth projected the wrong kind of image at the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival when it was discovered that its chalk drawing depicted the “patron saint” of Mexican drug traffickers.

The drawing, sponsored by AllforOne Youth & Mentoring, is a portrait of a mustachioed man with a title that originally read “Jesus Malverde,” before being changed to “Jesus Malverde or Pedro Infante?” The AllforOne square was one of nearly 200 street murals at last weekend’s 23rd annual festival, which drew thousands of people to the Santa Barbara Mission as a benefit for the Children’s Creative Project.

Jesus Malverde is the “patron saint of drug traffickers,” according to UCSB Chicano Studies professor Maria Sobek.

“That was the biggest faux pas we’ve come across,” Matt Sanchez, executive director of AllforOne, told Noozhawk, which was following up on a tip from a reader.

“I’m taking full responsibility. I wasn’t there, I didn’t research it enough.”

Sanchez said he thought Malverde was famous for being a modern-day Robin Hood — a common misconception — until his wife called and told him the folklore hero is a notorious “narco-saint.” The Roman Catholic Church does not recognize Malverde as any kind of saint, however, and even his existence has never been verified. By some accounts, he was a bandit killed by Mexican authorities in 1909.

In a photo taken on Memorial Day, the AllforOne Youth and Mentoring chalk drawing is titled simply “Jesus Malverde.” The title was later changed to “Jesus Malverde or Pedro Infante?” (Noozhawk photo)

Pedro Infante was a Mexican movie star and singer famous in the 1940s and ‘50s. Apart from a physical likeness and that Infante was born in Sinaloa state, Malverde’s reputed home, no apparent connection can be drawn between the two. Infante died in 1957 at age 39 when the plane he was flying crashed in Yucatán.

“I hope people realize it’s a faux pas. This is not the message we (are trying to send),” Sanchez said of AllforOne, a youth development program that works with at-risk youth to keep them out of gangs and away from drugs.

Most I Madonnari drawings are sponsored by businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools or after-school programs. Proceeds from the event go to the nonprofit Children’s Creative Project, which provides “arts experiences for children not normally exposed to the arts,” according to its mission statement.

“We didn’t know they were going to do that,” Children’s Creative Project executive director Kathy Koury said of the Malverde depiction in the AllforOne square, which abutted squares by Peabody and Washington schools.

According to the 2009 Artist Application Form available on the I Madonnari Web site, prospective artists are required to provide three color slides, prints or color copies of their intended work and a brief description of the concept. “Art work must be appropriate for public viewing,” the form states. The application deadline was April 10.

AllforOne’s chalk mural was drawn by Garcio Rios Prieto, and Sanchez said he did not believe Prieto intentionally tried to paint AllforOne in a negative light. Prieto could not be reached for comment.

Sanchez said he is trying to “blank the whole thing out.”

“It will never happen again,” he said.

Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

