Local News

6 Arrested in Drug Raid at Home Near West Beach

Months-long investigation of methamphetamine ring leads to arrests; 3 children removed from home

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 29, 2010 | 8:48 p.m.

Six people have been arrested after a six-month investigation of an alleged methamphetamine ring in Santa Barbara, authorities said Saturday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said sheriff’s narcotics detectives and Santa Barbara police conducted a search warrant Friday at a lower Chapala Street residence and arrested six people suspected of dealing and using methamphetamine.

Sugars said Robert Bergere, 43, and his wife, Luana, 37, were arrested during the search of their home in the first block of Chapala Street, just off West Cabrillo Boulevard near West Beach. Three children, ages 11 to 6, were inside the residence at the time and were taken by county Child Welfare Services workers, Sugars said. County animal control officers took custody of two dogs.

During the search, Sugars said, officers also arrested Bergere’s brother, Kelly Bergere, 42; Raelene Chavez, 41; Joe Hurtado, 32; and Brooke Pohring, 29, all of Santa Barbara.

The six adults were arrested for various drug offenses and booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail. Sugars said the search turned up 8 ounces of methamphetamine, 5 grams of black tar heroin, operable scales, packaging materials, $1,200 in cash and other material associated with narcotics sales and use. He said the investigation had been under way for six months.

Arrested were:

» Robert Bergere, 43, of Santa Barbara, on charges of sales of methamphetamine, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia possession, being under the influence of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug use/sales and child endangerment. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Luana Bergere, 37, of Santa Barbara, on charges of sales of methamphetamine, heroin possession, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, being under the influence of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug use/sales and child endangerment. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Kelly Bergere, 42, of Santa Barbara, on charges of sales of methamphetamine, heroin possession, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Raelene Chavez, 41, of Santa Barbara, on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Joe Hurtado, 32, of Santa Barbara, on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance. No bail was set due to a parole violation.

» Brooke Pohring, 29, of Santa Barbara, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

