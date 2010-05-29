Wind Gusts to 50 mph Expected in Montecito

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday for Santa Barbara County’s mountains and South Coast. Montecito could be hit with gusts as high as 50 mph overnight.

The winds were accompanied by a heat wave Saturday night. Temperatures near 90 degrees were recorded in the Montecito foothills as late as 11:30 p.m., but had dropped to the upper 70s by midnight.

Northwest to north winds of 20-35 mph are likely with gusts to 45 mph possible below canyons and passes. The winds are expected to be strongest along the Gaviota coast and into Goleta, but will be shifting to the Montecito foothills late Saturday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass, along Highway 101 near Gaviota Pass and along Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito. High-profile vehicles are at extra risk.

The outer Santa Barbara Channel is experiencing gale-force conditions, the weather service said. Swimmers and surfers are advised to beware of rip currents.

The winds are likely to die down Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Memorial Day should be sunny and hot.

