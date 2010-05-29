Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind Gusts to 50 mph Expected in Montecito

High wind advisory in effect until Sunday morning

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 11:55 p.m. | May 29, 2010 | 11:41 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday for Santa Barbara County’s mountains and South Coast. Montecito could be hit with gusts as high as 50 mph overnight.

The winds were accompanied by a heat wave Saturday night. Temperatures near 90 degrees were recorded in the Montecito foothills as late as 11:30 p.m., but had dropped to the upper 70s by midnight.

Northwest to north winds of 20-35 mph are likely with gusts to 45 mph possible below canyons and passes. The winds are expected to be strongest along the Gaviota coast and into Goleta, but will be shifting to the Montecito foothills late Saturday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass, along Highway 101 near Gaviota Pass and along Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito. High-profile vehicles are at extra risk.

The outer Santa Barbara Channel is experiencing gale-force conditions, the weather service said. Swimmers and surfers are advised to beware of rip currents.

The winds are likely to die down Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Memorial Day should be sunny and hot.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 