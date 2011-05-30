Memorial Day Ceremonies to Pay Homage to Our Fallen Veterans

Monday is Memorial Day and Santa Barbara County residents will have several opportunities to honor those who have died while serving in our nation’s armed forces.

First established to honor both Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War, Memorial Day has always been a day to remember and salute Americans who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

» Santa Barbara Cemetery: 901 Channel Drive, 9 a.m. The ceremony will be run by Korean War veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the official organization for military veterans benefits and VFW programs. There will be several speakers at the event.

» Goleta Cemetery: 44 S. San Antonio Road, 9 a.m. The ceremony will honor military families and World War II veterans. Vietnam War veterans will be leading the ceremony and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will speak.

The ceremony will conclude with a roll call and the playing of “Taps.” The event is expected to last about 40 minutes.

» Carpinteria Valley Cemetery: 1501 Cravens Lane, 10 a.m.: Capps will give a brief address on issues surrounding the care of all veterans, especially those returning from combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors with an honor guard from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department along with members of Cub Scout Pack 50 and Boy Scout Troop 50, who will enter to the bagpipes played by Robert Guthrie, the singing of the “National Anthem” by Petra Flynn and “God Bless America” by Fred Olivas.

The ceremony will conclude with a three-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

The Rev. Bart Tarman of Summerland Presbyterian Church will deliver the invocation and benediction.

» Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building: 110 W. Cabrillo Blvd., 11 a.m. (doors will close at 10:55 a.m. to prevent interruption of the ceremony). First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, who served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve, will act as master of ceremonies.

Dr. C. Alan Brown, who served as a medical officer in Afghanistan from October 2009 to June 2010 and is a commander MSC, will be the keynote speaker. Capps will also address at the ceremony, as will several other honored guests. The ceremony will conclude with a presentation of wreaths. A donation luncheon will follow the service.

There will also be a special presentation for Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Zuleta, who will mark his 20th year in the National Guard next year. Zuleta has served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and he will be awarded the Purple Heart for injury suffered in Iraq at Monday’s ceremony.

Noozhawk, meanwhile, is inviting readers to upload photos and remembrances of loved ones who have served or are serving in the armed forces to our Facebook wall. Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk intern Erin Stone can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.