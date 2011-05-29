YMCA Youth & Family Services Cooks Up a Special Benefit, in Five Courses

What can be better then spending an evening enjoying a sumptuous five-course meal prepared by some of the finest chefs in Santa Barbara? The answer is helping Santa Barbara County teenagers reach their full potential.

For guests who attended the YMCA Youth & Family Services 12th Annual “Reaching for Stars” fundraiser at the Rockwood Santa Barbara Women’s Club last week, the event served a dual purpose, and much more.

The evening of giving and receiving began with mock-style gambling as guests gathered around gaming tables to try their luck at blackjack or roulette. Other guests mingled in the main parlor, socializing and sampling a delicious selection of hors hors d’oeuvres prepared by SBCC chefs Charlie Fredericks and Stephane Rapp and SBCC culinary students.

Next, Youth & Family Services board chairman Dave Morley welcomed attendees and thanked the sponsors for their generosity, while expressing gratitude to staff and board members for their dedication and hard work to make this year’s event a success.

Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA, gave special appreciation to the 17 volunteer chefs and SBCC students who brought their own raw materials to prepare for the evening feast, and to the wineries that donated a wide array of vintage wines for the benefit.

Later, guests were treated to a heavenly five-course meal prepared by the area’s best chefs. The dinner included dishes that pleased even the most finicky palates. Mouth-watering buffalo tartar with pickled shallots, seared ahi tuna with smoked mushroom and slow-roasted veal cheek with English peas were just part of the dining menu.

Youth & Family Services executive director Lynn Karlson explained the importance of the Channel Islands branch of Youth & Family Services programs, which provide social services for pre-teens, teens and young adults. Programs cited by Karlson included the Isla Vista Teen Center and Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter.

“For 12 years, YFS has often played the role of a parent for youth whose parents are not involved in their lives for a number of reasons,” said Karlson. “Our goal is to continue creating wonderful experiences for young people for years to come.”

There was also a slideshow presentation featuring the YFS programs that included, My Home at Artisan Court, 422 E. Cota St., which provides transitional housing and services to homeless and former foster youth, ages 18 to 21.

“‘My Home’ is part of the Housing Authority’s Artisan Court project that provides housing, life-skills programming, and educational and employment guidance designed to provide these young people a safe start in the right direction,” said Karlson.

Special guest speakers Denise Papias, Kevin Castellanos and Iesha Valle expressed their gratitude for the life-changing services that each of them experienced through the support of FYS outreach programs.

Dessert and a raffle were followed by a Super Silent Auction, which included “A Noah’s Anchorage Experience,” a package for homeless, runaway or at-risk youth that provides a warm bed, hot meals and 24-hour access to counseling. Also included was “An After-School Getaway at the Isla Vista Teen Center,” for youth in grades six through 12, with after-school services that included tutoring, field trips and leadership training.

After the Super Silent Auction, the chefs who donated their time for the benefit were invited on stage, where threy received a standing ovation from the enamored crowd. Master chef Vincent Vanhecke of The Valley Club, who coordinated the culinary team at the benefit, thanked his fellow chefs for their outstanding work.

“It’s a chance for all of us chefs to get together for a wonderful cause and have fun,” Vanhecke said.

YMCA Youth & Family Services expressed thanks to a number of chefs, sponsors, wineries and local businesses for helping to make “Reaching for Stars” 2011 a success.

Star Chefs: Mari Bartoli (private chef), Alessandro Cartumini (Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara), Christine Dahl-Hutchings (Christine Dahl Pastries), John Downey (Downey’s), Charlie Fredericks (SBCC), Carlos Garcia (private chef), Brandon Hughes (Wine Cask), Michael Hutchings (Michael’s Catering), Greg Murphy (bouchon), Brian Parks (Canary Hotel), Stephane Rapp (SBCC), Charlie Rushton (Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara), SBCC culinary students, Don Skipworth (private chef), James Sly (Sly’s), Vincent Vanhecke (The Valley Club), Jamie West (San Ysidro Ranch) and Eric Widmer (La Cumbre Country Club).

Event Sponsors: Marybeth Carty of Venoco Inc. and Marilyn and Steve Gutsche.

Table Sponsors: Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Joan and Palmer Jackson, Chana and Jim Jackson, Susan and Palmer Jackson Jr., Pam Hamlin of Hutton Parker Foundation, and George Leis of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Patron Sponsors: BB&H Benefits, David Borgatello of MarBorg Industries, Joline Godfrey of Independent Means Inc. and Gerd and Pete Jordano of Jordano’s Inc.

Individual Sponsors: Yonie Harris, UCSB Student Affairs, Lynn and Roger Karlson, Ventura Rental Center, Erin Taylor, botanik, flowers, and Mia Girard, graphic design.

Wines: Cottonwood Canyon, Domaine Carneros, Fess Parker, Kalyra, Lion’s Peak, Lucas & Lewellen, Melville, Oreana, Rusack, Summerland, Whitcraft and Zaca Mesa.

Raffles and Gifts: Chaucer’s Bookstore, Fresco Café, The Granada, Lotusland Foundation, Montecito Family YMCA, Pascucci, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Zoo and Skin Deep.

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews, and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.