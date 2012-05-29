Country Star Alan Jackson Coming to Santa Barbara Bowl

Alan Jackson will play the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, July 28, plus special guest. Tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday, June 2.

Jackson’s new single, “So You Don’t Have to Love Me Anymore,” is at radio now and the video for the song is airing on CMT and GAC. Click here to view the video online. The single is from the forthcoming debut album from the joint venture between ACR (Alan’s Country Records) and EMI Records Nashville.

Jackson is one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music. He is in the elite company of Paul McCartney and John Lennon among songwriters who have written more than 20 songs that they’ve recorded and taken to the top of the charts. He is one of the 10 best-selling artists since the inception of SoundScan, ranking alongside the likes of Eminem and Metallica.

His latest hit, “So You Don’t Have to Love Me Anymore,” is from his forthcoming new album, which will be released in June.

Jackson has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, topped the country singles charts 35 times and scored more than 50 Top-10 hits. He has written or co-written 24 of his 35 No. 1 hit singles.

Jackson is a 17-time Academy of Country Music award winner, a 16-time Country Music Association award recipient, and a two-time Grammy-winning artist whose songwriting has earned him the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award and an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as a 2011 Songwriter/Artist inductee.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jackson at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $49 to $89, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.