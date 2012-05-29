Allan Hancock College Moves to Four-Day Workweek to Cut Costs

The new schedule begins Monday and runs for 10 weeks

The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees has instituted a summertime four-day workweek in order to reduce utility costs.

The four-day schedule will run for 10 weeks beginning Monday, June 4. The college and all centers will be closed the following Fridays: June 8, 15, 22 and 29; July 13, 20 and 27; and Aug. 4 and 10.

The college does not offer classes on Fridays during the summer term. Employees will work longer hours Monday through Thursday to maintain the same level of public access and student service.

One noted exception to the Friday closure is PCPA. The theater and its offices will remain open on Fridays throughout the summer.

The week of July 2-6 will be a regular workweek, but all college locations will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in recognition of the Independence Day holiday.

Full college operations, Monday through Friday, will resume the week of Aug. 13. Fall classes begin Aug. 20.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.