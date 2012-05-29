AmeriFlex Workshops to Educate Baby Boomers on Social Security

AmeriFlex, a local privately owned wealth management company, is expanding its business to include a focus on baby boomers’ concerns as they approach retirement.

For 24 years, AmeriFlex has been the go-to company for wealth management and retirement planning. As the needs of clients have changed over the years, so have the services provided by AmeriFlex.

After being told for years that Social Security is “going broke,” baby boomers are realizing that it will soon be their turn to collect. But the decisions they make now can have a tremendous impact on the total amount of benefits they stand to receive over their lifetime.

Questions boomers are asking include:

» Will Social Security be there for me?

» How much can I expect to receive?

» How can I maximize my benefits?

To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, AmeriFlex will be holding workshops to educate boomers and help them plan accordingly.

The launch of these workshops will be held during the Santa Barbara AARP meeting at 1 p.m. June 4 at the Louise Lowery Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

— Justin Anderson, CFP, CRC, CLU, is a financial planner and Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator at AmeriFlex, 3700 State St., Suite 310, in Santa Barbara. Call 805.898.0893 for more information. Financial advisors and registered representatives associated with AmeriFlex Financial Services offer securities and advisory services through SagePoint Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through AmeriFlex Financial Services, which is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial Inc. or registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives may only discuss and/or transact securities business with residents of the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MI, MO, NC, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, PR, SC, TX, VA, WA, WI.