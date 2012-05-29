Dunn School, Class of 2012

Commencement for Dunn School’s Class of 2012 and the all-school, year-end ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 3 on the Dunn School campus.
For more information, email Sherrie Peterson at [email protected].
Class of 2012
Laura Barrett-Elfering
Geoffrey Billock
Cody Boal
Jacob Bronfman
Madeleine Carroll
Yen-Ling (Annie) Chen
Min Kyu (Joseph) Cho
Min Sung (Scott) Cho
Jin Choi
Daniel Cullington
Scott Denker
Areli Diosdado-Garcia
Niran Figueroa-Gomez
Jeremy Fox
Cyrus Gill
Scott Goodman
Jay Gould V
John Booker Grab
Maria Magdalena Hernandez
Spencer Huttmann
Yong Hwan Kim
Tsun-Yi (Samantha) Ko
Allen Lee
Yi-Che Lee
Jaehong Lee
You Bin Maeng
Vanessa Martin
Hayoun Moon
Celeste Palmer
JuanXiao (Rebecca) Qiu
Arissa Seagal
Madeline Sexton
Morgan Czyz Sinclaire
Inntath Sirimongkolkasem
Tiffany Vanichviroon
Charles Vincent
Trevor Whelan
Yi Yang
Ryan Yau
Sofia Zu’bi
— Sherrie Peterson represents Dunn School.