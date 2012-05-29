Free Compost Workshop to Be Held at SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens

Learn to compost at home in as little as 10 minutes per week

Gardeners everywhere know the magic of compost, but did you know you can make compost at home in as little as 10 minutes per week? It’s true, even if you live in an apartment!

Come out to a free workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 2 on the lawn at SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The gardens are on top of the hill behind La Playa Stadium. Parking is available on site.

The County of Santa Barbara’s compost expert will show you all the ins and outs of composting. Find out how it works, how to speed up your compost and what to expect from your home compost.

“Up to 40 percent of what we throw away every day can be composted,” said Jeff Simeon, backyard composting specialist at the county. “We will show you how to take those scraps and turn them into black gold for your gardens and house plants.”

County Public Works holds this free event and sells discounted backyard composting bins to help local residents take advantage of this cost-effective way to handle food scraps and other plant-based wastes.

Directions to SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens and more details are available by clicking here or by calling Public Works at 805.882.3600.