Goleta Rotary Clubs Fired Up for Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

The Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime are getting ready for their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, and this year’s charity event will be bigger and better than ever.

Some highlights are: All kids age 12 or younger (accompanied by their parents) will get in free, thanks to Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its generous donation, and the first ice skating rink, free games and contest. All free! Alcohol free! Gang free!

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with free games, with the traditional pie-eating, watermelon-eating, water balloon toss and hula-hoop contests. There will be food booths with traditional Fourth of July picnic food, or pack a picnic and sit on blankets and watch the fireworks.

This annual Fourth of July event is Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and all money stays in the community. Funding will provide many local high school students scholarships to local colleges. So come and have a great time with your family for a safe, fun Fourth of July.

Volunteers Are Needed

The Rotary clubs are looking for volunteers to help out this year, especially high school students older than age 15 who enjoy children and are looking to fulfill community service hours before graduating next year. You don’t have to be a high school student to volunteer because there are many ways that people older than 15 can help out at the event!

contact information.

for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.