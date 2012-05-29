Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Rotary Clubs Fired Up for Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

Volunteers are still needed to help with this year's event at Girsh Park

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | May 29, 2012 | 12:13 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime are getting ready for their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, and this year’s charity event will be bigger and better than ever.

Some highlights are: All kids age 12 or younger (accompanied by their parents) will get in free, thanks to Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its generous donation, and the first ice skating rink, free games and contest. All free! Alcohol free! Gang free!

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with free games, with the traditional pie-eating, watermelon-eating, water balloon toss and hula-hoop contests. There will be food booths with traditional Fourth of July picnic food, or pack a picnic and sit on blankets and watch the fireworks.

This annual Fourth of July event is Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and all money stays in the community. Funding will provide many local high school students scholarships to local colleges. So come and have a great time with your family for a safe, fun Fourth of July.

Volunteers Are Needed

The Rotary clubs are looking for volunteers to help out this year, especially high school students older than age 15 who enjoy children and are looking to fulfill community service hours before graduating next year. You don’t have to be a high school student to volunteer because there are many ways that people older than 15 can help out at the event!

Click here for a sign-up sheet and contact information.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 