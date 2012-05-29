Hop Aboard for June’s B2B Breakfast with Santa Barbara Airbus

Locally owned and operated company is celebrating its 29th year in business

Santa Barbara Airbus will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s June Business-2-Business Breakfast, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 5 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Airbus moves people. Whether you need a ride to LAX or want to enjoy a Broadway show, SB Airbus has something for you.

Locally owned and operated, Santa Barbara Airbus is celebrating its 29th year in business.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

