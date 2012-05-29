Letter to the Editor: Not Alone in Supporting Abel Maldonado

I have my own idea of who I want to vote for, but I always back it up by who else in Santa Barbara County electorate has evaluated a candidate and express support.

A check of listed endorsements for Abel Maldonado showed Stu Spencer, campaign manager for President Ronald Reagan; retired Congressman R. Largomarsino; former District Attorney T. Sneddon; former Sheriff J. Thomas; Santa Barbara County Supervisors Joni Gray and Steve Lavagnino; former Supervisors Joe Centeno, Brooks Firestone and DeWayne Holmdahl; Buellton Mayor E. Andrisek; Guadalupe Mayor L. Alvarez; Lompoc Mayor J. Linn; Solvang Mayor J. Richardson; City Council members J. Connoly of Buellton, J. Armendariz of Carpenteria, B. Lingi of Lompoc, B. Orach and J.Boyson of Santa Maria, H. Duus and K. Palmer of Solvang; former mayors G. Nielsen of Carpenteria, J. Blois of Goleta, E. Onnen of Goleta, J. Valencia of Lompoc; former council members D. Molesworth of Buellton, W. Schuyler of Lompoc, M. Marical and E. Boyle of Solvang; and R. Lagerquist, board member of the Fourt District.

Many others support Maldonado. Click here for a complete list.

Maldonaldo is a business owner, and he provides jobs and knows firsthand the impact of today’s economy on enterprises. He entered the legislative process as a city councilman in order to get things done, and has continued his commitment as mayor, state assemblyman, state senator and lieutenant governor.

It doesn’t take much to back up my choice of Abel Maldonado for the 24th Congressional District.

William Gilbert

Goleta