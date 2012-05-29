Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Not Alone in Supporting Abel Maldonado

By William Gilbert | May 29, 2012 | 11:03 p.m.

I have my own idea of who I want to vote for, but I always back it up by who else in Santa Barbara County electorate has evaluated a candidate and express support.

A check of listed endorsements for Abel Maldonado showed Stu Spencer, campaign manager for President Ronald Reagan; retired Congressman R. Largomarsino; former District Attorney T. Sneddon; former Sheriff J. Thomas; Santa Barbara County Supervisors Joni Gray and Steve Lavagnino; former Supervisors Joe Centeno, Brooks Firestone and DeWayne Holmdahl; Buellton Mayor E. Andrisek; Guadalupe Mayor L. Alvarez; Lompoc Mayor J. Linn; Solvang Mayor J. Richardson; City Council members J. Connoly of Buellton, J. Armendariz of Carpenteria, B. Lingi of Lompoc, B. Orach and J.Boyson of Santa Maria, H. Duus and K. Palmer of Solvang; former mayors G. Nielsen of Carpenteria, J. Blois of Goleta, E. Onnen of Goleta, J. Valencia of Lompoc; former council members D. Molesworth of Buellton, W. Schuyler of Lompoc, M. Marical and E. Boyle of Solvang; and R. Lagerquist, board member of the Fourt District.

Many others support Maldonado. Click here for a complete list.

Maldonaldo is a business owner, and he provides jobs and knows firsthand the impact of today’s economy on enterprises. He entered the legislative process as a city councilman in order to get things done, and has continued his commitment as mayor, state assemblyman, state senator and lieutenant governor.

It doesn’t take much to back up my choice of Abel Maldonado for the 24th Congressional District.

William Gilbert
Goleta

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 