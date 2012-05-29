Martin John Connolly, 1964-2012

Posted on May 29, 2012 | 2:57 p.m.

Source: Jennifer Parks for McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Martin John Connolly, 48, of Santa Barbara, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2012.

Martin was born in Manchester, England, on Feb. 28, 1964, to loving parents Anthony and Pauline Connolly. The Connolly family immigrated to the United States in 1969, when they moved to Goleta.

Martin attended local schools and Dos Pueblos High School, and later graduated from the Allan Hancock Fire Academy.

His career started at the Pismo Beach Fire Department, where he thoroughly enjoyed being a firefighter for three years. He then started a career in the construction field, where he spent the past 23 years. He became a general contractor 16 years ago and started his own company, Concise Construction, where he enjoyed working on a multitude of remodel and custom home construction projects. He participated in the CALM Showcase, but one of his last and most notable projects that he worked on with his cousin Chrissy was a custom home known as “The Villa,” of which he was the superintendent.

Martin was a very loving father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. First and foremost, he was an amazing and dedicated father to his daughter, Caitlin, whom he cherished and loved so much. Caitlin was the light of his life and the center of his universe. Martin was the ultimate No. 1 Daddy to his daughter, and loved spending every minute he had with her.

Martin was such a kind, generous, loving and free-spirited person with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He befriended everyone he met and had many, many friends — he was loved by all. Martin valued and loved his family more than anything and was always looking forward to the next family gathering.

Some of Martin’s interests included camping, dirt bike riding, surfing, snowboarding, watching his niece and nephew play sports, hiking, biking, riding his Harley, attending the local Fiesta and Solstice parades, taking his dog Woody to the Big Dog parade, skateboarding at the beach, chowder at his favorite spot, Brophy, concerts at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and spending time with his family and friends.

Martin is survived by his 7-year-old daughter, Caitlin, father Anthony, sister Michelle Buhring (Mike, Kristen and Stephen), brothers Michael Connolly (Tonea Songer) and Patrick Connolly (Anne and Noah) along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Martin leaves behind his girlfriend, Jacqueline Tetrick Loomis, and her children (Dustin, Desseray and Lily), whom he loved very much. Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline, who passed away in 2010.

A celebration of Martin’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 1 at Goleta Beach (Area A).

In lieu of flowers, a college trust fund will be established for Martin’s daughter; details will be posted on Martin’s and his family’s Facebook page once available. The Connolly family would like to thank all the family, friends and others for their tremendous support through these most challenging days, without whom this would have been much more difficult. We are extremely grateful.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

— Jennifer Parks is the general manager and funeral counselor for McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.