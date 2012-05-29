Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Pascucci Hosting Celebrity Waiter Dine Out to Benefit Solstice Celebration

Artist Pali X-Mano will be on hand at Thursday's fundraiser to sign posters and Solstice T-shirts

By Claudia Bratton for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | updated logo | May 29, 2012 | 12:47 p.m.

The Pascucci Celebrity Waiter Dine Out, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 729 State St., will raise funds for the 2012 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration. The theme this year is “Roaring Twenties.”

“This is a wonderful way to support and be a part of this amazing community event,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said.

“Fantasy” is this year’s Solstice theme.

The Solstice Parade will start at noon June 23 on State Street. The parade floods into Alameda Park at Micheltorena and Anacapa streets, where the three-day celebration is from June 22-24.

Pascucci’s fundraiser has become a tradition for the nonprofit Solstice Celebration. South Coast celebrities, Solstice staff, volunteers and board members will be dressed in costumes, seat diners, take orders, pour drinks and bus tables.

Laura Knight, owner of Pascucci Italian Restaurant, turns over her business to Solstice for a night, donating proceeds from food, drinks and tips. Some of her staff has been known to call the fundraiser “El Noche de los Locos,” or “the Night of the Crazies.”

Knight was a 2010 Santa Barbara local hero, a Solstice board member and known for her generosity in the community.

Artist Pali X-Mano will be on hand to sign posters and autograph Solstice T-shirts or tank-tops he designed. Roaring Twenties-like attire is encouraged.

X-Mano, known for his giant inflatable art, is creating a “Fantasea” with sea characters. His artwork is featured on this year’s poster and T-shirts.

The Michael Gonzales Honorarium artist this year, Perry Hoffman is a multitalented mosaic artist and photographer. His float includes classic characters from the wild west, cactus and mushrooms. Laura Smith is designing a Citrix float that includes lots of children and fanciful characters.

Click here for more information.

— Claudia Bratton is director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

 

