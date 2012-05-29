Providence Hall, Class of 2012

Commencement for Providence Hall’s Class of 2012 and the all-school, year-end ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road in Santa Barbara.
For more information, contact Elaine Rottman at [email protected].
Class of 2012
Faith Emerson
Althea Fultz
Wayland Fultz
Luke Gonzalez
Garrett Greene
Megan Hahs
Austin Harris
Chad Heath
Hannah Johnson
Amanda Kellogg
Patsy Mazariegos
Andrew Meyer
Erik Olsen
Cielo Prischak
Rebecca Purdy
Melissa Reese
Benjamin Sheard
Kai Sheets
Thomas Short
Hannah Sommers
— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.